Cold wave to persist

LAHORE: Cold wave continued to persist in the City here Sunday while the Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met Officials said the continental air prevailed over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is moved away to the north-easterly direction. They predicted that mainly very cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. Foggy conditions are expected at a few places in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar divisions.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Muzaffarabd 70, Garhhi Dupatta 21,Kotli 6, Rawalakot 3, KP: Balakot 29,Kakul 19, Malmjabba 17, Peshawar 8, Saidu Sharif 6, Kohat 5, Kalam 4, Pattan, Cherat 2, Dir, Lower Dir, Risalpur 1, Murree 14, Okara 4, Islamabad (Saidpur, A/P 7, Golra 4, Z.P 2, Bokra 2), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 4, Chaklala 3), Jhelum 3,Mangla, Sahiwal, Kasur 2, M.B Din, Gujrat, Lahore, Shorkot 1, Hunza 10, Bunji, Chillas, Bagrote 3 and Gilgit 1. Snowfall was recorded at Malamjaba, Murree, Kalam, Chitral, Rawalakot, Kakul, Drosh, Astore, Bagrote and Hunza. Sunday's lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam and Kalat where the mercury dropped down to -11°C while at Skardu, Malamjbba and Quetta it was -08°C, at Bagrote and Gupis -07°C, at Astore -06°C, at Chitral and Hunza -05°C, at Dalbandin -04°C, at Murree, Dir, Parachinar and Kakul -03°C and at Mirkhani and Gilgit -02°C. In Lahore minimum temperature was 6.7°C and maximum was 19.6°C.