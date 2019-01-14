DC corners still exist in superstores

LAHORE : The claim of Akram Chaudhry, adviser to chief minister, of ending the DC corners from the super and mega stores proved wrong as these corners still exist where low quality perishable items are being sold while the rates of good quality products are much higher than the official rates.

Another claim of improving the makeshift markets situation, controlling the price fixation mechanism at wholesale Badami Bagh fruit and vegetable market was also proved wrong as the situation of these markets worsened than before where perishable items were not available on account of wrong pricing mechanism. Additionally, the claim of stopping the overcharging from perishable items in the city has also been proven wrong as exorbitant overcharging continued across the city, in the weekly makeshift markets, roadside vendors, permanent shops, markets and super stores.

This has proved that the CM’s adviser was only busy in photo shoot and media coverage for political point scoring to show that mayor Lahore was not working. But the tussle between the two political parties’ representatives did not work for the poor who are suffering the brunt of overcharging, inflation and sale of substandard items in the city.

This week majority of seasonal vegetables were not sold in the makeshift markets of the city on account of pricing issue despite the sellers keeping the stocks with them. Rotten vegetables and fruits were sold at A-grade rates while A-grade items were not sold in any of the makeshift markets of the city.

This week price of potato was fixed at Rs8 to 10 per kg, while in open markets it was sold at Rs20 to 25 per kg, in one of the super store it sold at Rs30 per kg. Onion rates were gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs18 to 20 per kg, mixed variety was sold at Rs20 per kg. The price of tomato was increased by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs29 to 30 per kg, mixed variety was sold at Rs30 per kg.

Garlic local was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs83 to 85 per kg, sold at Rs90 to 100 per kg, garlic Chinese was increased by Rs36 per kg, fixed at Rs141 to 146 per kg, sold at Rs150 to 160 per kg. Ginger Chinese gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs170 to 175 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, garlic Thai was fixed at Rs117 to 120 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg. Brinjal was fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg. Cucumber farm was fixed at Rs33 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Mongray was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs43 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg.

Bitter gourd was fixed at Rs60 to 62 per kg, also not available on pricing issue. Spinach was fixed at Rs17 to 18 per kg, sold at Rs20 to 25 per kg. Lemon Chinese was fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Methi was gained by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg.

Zucchini long was gained by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg, Zucchini farm by Rs15 per kg, was fixed at Rs43 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. Cauliflower was gained by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs19 to 20 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg, cabbage was fixed at Rs11 to 12 per kg, sold at Rs20 per kg.

Pumpkin was increased by Rs22 per kg, fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, not sold on wrong pricing while pumpkin long was sold at Rs100 per kg. Turnip was fixed at Rs11 to 12 per kg, sold at Rs15 to 20 per kg. Green chili local was fixed at Rs43 to 45 per kg, sold Rs60 to 80 per kg. Capsicum was gained by Rs10 per kg fixed at Rs68 to 70 per kg, not sold on wrong pricing. Pea was gained by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg.

Radish was fixed at Rs6 to 7 per kg, not sold on pricing issue. Carrot was fixed at Rs7 to 8 per kg, also missing on wrong pricing issue. Mustard leaves fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg. Coriander was fixed at Rs35 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg. Beans were sold at Rs160 to 200 per kg while no rate was issued in price list.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs58 to 120 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 150 per kg. Banana A- category was gained by Rs10 per dozen, fixed at Rs58 to 60 per dozen, sold at Rs80 per dozen, B-category was fixed at Rs33 to 35 per dozen, sold at Rs60 per dozen.

Musmai was fixed at Rs88 to 90 per dozen, sold at Rs80 to 120 per dozen. Different varieties of citrus fruits were fixed at Rs43 to 75 per dozen, sold at Rs60 to 150 per dozen. Sweet potato was fixed at Rs33 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. Guava was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg. Grape fruit was fixed at Rs18 per piece, sold at Rs15 to 20 per piece. Papaya was fixed at Rs92 to 95 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg.