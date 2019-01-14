Heavy vehicles

The use of pressure horns within the city by drivers of water tankers and trucks which carry milk and chickens to various shops should be banned completely. This practice has a bad effect on people, especially children and the elderly. In addition, these truck drivers drive fast and recklessly and people are unable to comprehend why the traffic police do not take action against such drivers.

The higher authorities should order truck owners to de-install pressure horns out and use normal horns. Also, truck drivers should be fined if they are found driving recklessly.

Faisal Ansar ( Karachi )