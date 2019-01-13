Prices of dry fruit increase

Islamabad : With the chilly weather gripping the twin cities the prices of dry fruit has increased considerably to the extent where the common man cannot afford to enjoy this ‘luxury’ in the winter season.

According to the first-hand information collected from the dry fruit markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi the price of one kilogram of dry apricot (Khubani) is Rs489; 1000 gram of ‘Ajwa khajoor’ Rs2,500; 250 grams of American walnut without shell (Maghaz Akhrot) is Rs375; 500 grams of ‘Kishmish/Meva’ is Rs425; 500 grams of ‘Kaaju’ Rs1,050; 250 grams of American almond Rs400; 500 gram of Malka almond is Rs899; 500 gram of ‘Anjeer’ Rs890; one kilogram of walnuts (shells) Rs780; one kilogram of Plain Cashew is Rs1,800; one kilogram of Sundarkhani Raisin Abjosh is Rs775. Fida Hussain, a shopkeeper, said the prices of dry fruit simply depend upon demand and supply and when the mercury goes down the demand increases manifold causing rise in the prices.