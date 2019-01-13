Protests against killing of girl student continue

TAKHT BHAI: The enraged students of Government Degree College Takht Bhai on Saturday staged a sit-in on Mardan-Malakand road against the recent killing of a girl student of Working Folks Grammar School forthwith.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the murder of Laiba, a student of 9th class at the Working Folks Grammar School and College Takht Bhai, the protesting students urged the government to arrest the killers and award them exemplary punishment.

Student activists of Muttahidda Talaba Mahaz, Mansoor Khan of Pakhtun Students Federation, Sami Khan of People’s Students Federation, Salman Khan of Islami Jamiat-i-Talaba

and others led the protest sit-in.

The protesting students warned authorities to arrest the killers of girl students or else they would expand the protest to other parts of the province.

“The anti-social elements and outlaws have made life a hell for the law-abiding citizens, but the exemplary police of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have yet apprehend the murderers of the innocent student,” said a speaker.

The protesters dispersed peacefully after Alamgir Khan, Station House Officer of Takht Bhai Police Station, assured them that the culprits involved in killing of Laiba would soon be taken to justice.

It may be mentioned that unidentified accused killed Laiba when she was going to the school along with her elder brother two days back.