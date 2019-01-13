Ghaffar Zikri gang member Faizu Dada arrested

The Sindh Rangers in the early hours of Saturday arrested a notorious gangster during an intelligence-based raid conducted in Lyari.

Shahzad alias Mohammad Azeem alias Faizu Dada, who was associated with the Ghaffar Zikri group, was wanted by police in various cases of targeted killings, extortion and attacks on law enforcement agencies and carried a head money of Rs300,000, according to a Rangers spokesman.

The initial investigation showed that the suspect had 25 cases registered against him at the Baghdadi police station. He used to collect extortion money from Agra Taj Colony and had kidnapped with help of his accomplices a number of people for ransom. In 2009, he had killed Karim Shah Katchi for refusing to pay extortion money.

The suspect said he used to do the criminal activities on the orders of his gang leader. He was later handed over to local police for further legal proceedings.

UTP escapes from JPMC

An under-trial prisoner (UTP) accused of target killing has escaped from the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), where he had been admitted.

Police said on Saturday that Javed Akhtar, alias Ali Baba, was arrested by the Korangi police for target killings, possessing illegal weapons and attacking law enforcers.

They said he was taken from the Central Jail Karachi to the JPMC, from where he escaped right from under the noses of the police guards.

“Two of his [the UTP’s] guests helped him flee,” explained Saddar DSP Kanwar Asif. “They also snatched an official SMG [sub-machine gun] from one of the guards.”

The officer said Head Constable Asif and constables Gulzar and Aslam of the Court police had been assigned to guard the prisoner, adding that Asif has gone missing, but Gulzar and Aslam have been arrested.