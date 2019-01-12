Punjab govt finalises cardiac stent rates

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Punjab health department has finalised new rates of cardiac stents. According to the department, the central purchase committee supervised a bid of the cardiac stents. As per the notification, after the bidding process, the new rates were approved at Rs30,500 for drug-eluting stents and Rs13,250 for Bare Metal Stents.
