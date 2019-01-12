COAS urges traders to capitalise on secure environment

RAWALPINDI: A delegation of business community met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Karachi, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS apprised the business community about improving the overall security situation, especially in Karachi. The army chief asked the community to capitalise on the current environment and assist in economic stability of the country.

The business community acknowledged the Pakistan Army’s efforts in inducing a secure environment for increased business opportunities in the country.

The ISPR said the business community pledged to contribute in strengthening the economic capacity of the country.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan Ambassador to Pakistan Shukrullah Atif Mashal Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ.

The COAS welcomed the ambassador to Pakistan and expressed that his services will help optimise the mutually beneficial bilateral relations. Regional security situation and Afghanistan peace process were discussed during the meeting.