PU registration schedule

LAHORE: Punjab University has issued schedule for registration of private students for BA/BSc Part-I annual examination 2019 for those students who have passed compartment (failing in one/ two paper) only supplementary intermediate examination 2018. Such students can apply for online registration and have to submit private registration form along with original bank challan of fee Rs3720/- deposit fee in any HBL branch (notified for such purpose) and required educational documents with photocopies of I.D card from January 14 to January 28. Registration form is available on Punjab University website.