close
Sat Jan 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

PU registration schedule

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab University has issued schedule for registration of private students for BA/BSc Part-I annual examination 2019 for those students who have passed compartment (failing in one/ two paper) only supplementary intermediate examination 2018. Such students can apply for online registration and have to submit private registration form along with original bank challan of fee Rs3720/- deposit fee in any HBL branch (notified for such purpose) and required educational documents with photocopies of I.D card from January 14 to January 28. Registration form is available on Punjab University website.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore