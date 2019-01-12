Teenager dies after overdose of drugs

LAHORE : A 17-year-old boy was found dead in a house in the Chung area on Friday. The deceased identified as Naveed was found dead in the house of a man, Shabbir. Police have removed the body to morgue. It was suspected that the boy might have died of an overdose of drugs.

found dead: A 50-year-old man was found dead in the Baghbanpura police jurisdiction on Friday. Police said the man, yet to be identified, might have died of cold weather. The body has been removed to morgue.

PSCA: Justice (r) Ali Akbar Qureshi visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority headquarters on Friday. The Lahore High Court judged monitored live traffic scenes in the metropolis, made a short address to the youth workforce deployed at the PSCA Operations and Monitoring Centre on the IC3 floor.

He said the digital and electronic data rendered by the authority made a crucial difference in investigations and judicial proceedings. The visuals recorded through Punjab Safe Cities Authority cams help police and other law enforcement agencies conclude their long-pending cases. Credit goes to the PSCA faculty and its diligent teams striving to make Lahore truly a safe city, the former judge said.