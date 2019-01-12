SMIU VC holds meeting with statuary bodies of university

KARACHI: Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) chaired a meeting of newly elected representatives of teachers of the university for its statuary bodies include Syndicate, Senate and Academic Council, on Friday. These all members were elected through election, which was held recently.

Addressing the meeting Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said that SMIU has a unique place in all universities of the country due to its association with Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and its history of quality education. This is why, all employees specially faculty, students and administration have to play their most positive and result oriented role for quality education and development of the university in the most challenging 21st century.

Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said that the responsibilities of the newly elected members of the statuary bodies of the university have been increased, hence, now they have to actively participate in the activities which are essential for grooming of students and uplift of SMIU.

The members who attended the meeting were Dr. Subhash Guriro, Assistant Professor, Dr. Kamlesh Kumar, Assistant Professor, Mr. Asif Hussain Samo, lecturer, Mr. Shahid Obaid, lecturer, Mr. M. Naeem Ahmed, lecturer, Mr. Ajab Ali Lashari, lecturer, Mr. Irfan Ali Kandhro, lecturer, Mr. Wafa Mansoor, lecturer, Mr. Hassan Hashim, lecturer, Ms. Ifrah Imam, lecturer and Ms. Quratulain, lecturer.***