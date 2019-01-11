Appearance before NAB is PM’s respect not insult

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Thursday said that facing the NAB inquiry was not contempt of the premier but it increased honour for the prime minister and also shows that there is supremacy of law and constitution in Pakistan.

“If the Leader of the Opposition could face NAB proceedings, there is no immunity for the prime minister with regard to NAB proceedings and it is not contempt but will further raise his respect as his mandate and slogan was to eradicate corruption from Pakistan and it was practical step towards achieving the goal of corruption-free Pakistan, he said while addressing after distributing cheques to affected people of Ferozepur Housing Society at a ceremony organised by Lahore NAB.

The NAB chairman said that no pressure comes on NAB to take a lenient attitude towards the rulers but if the pressure comes up, NAB will never bow down before the pressure. “I said on very first day that NAB will work according to the law and constitution. I am repeating that honour of the prime minister will further rise and I believe that not only in the country but also throughout the world there is positive impression that serious efforts are being made in Pakistan for eradication of corruption and there is rule of law in Pakistan,” he said.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said if any crime is committed, no one can stop the NAB from inquiry under the law and it is not correct to say that NAB is tilting towards someone. “It should be clear to everyone that NAB will not be part of any NRO, whoever gives to anyone in any shape as for the NAB, Pakistan’s interest is more important. “We have to protect and defend Pakistan’s interests,” he said.

The NAB chairman respects and honours all politicians either from the treasury benches or from opposition and it has never happened that NAB gave more importance to government than the opposition. “I will say to opposition that they should show some decency as it i inappropriate to call the NAB as “Mansha Bum,” he said adding that neither the NAB was “Mansha Bum” nor will be but it could be hydrogen and nitrogen bomb that only comes to eradicate corruption and does not have a personal enmity with anyone.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal appreciated efforts of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar for making all-out efforts for bringing rule of law in the country.

He questioned why the NAB will victimise and take revenge from any accused as the NAB did not have a personal grudge against the accused but when the matters comes of Pakistan, questions will be asked. “The NAB’s first and last affiliation is not with any government, political party or any group but our affiliation is only with Pakistan and people of Pakistan,” he said.