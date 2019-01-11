HEC advises universities to abide by guidelines

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has advised the universities to ensure adherence to its guidelines for the launch of Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) degree programme. In a letter addressed to vice chancellors and rectors of all public and private sector universities on Thursday, HEC has reiterated that National Curriculum Review Committee (NCRC) has approved the DPT curriculum. The letter further stated that HEC has also recommended that DPT can only be taught in universities which have relevant faculty, infrastructure, required laboratories, and attached hospitals for clinical practice.