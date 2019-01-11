close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 11, 2019

HEC advises universities to abide by guidelines

National

January 11, 2019

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has advised the universities to ensure adherence to its guidelines for the launch of Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) degree programme. In a letter addressed to vice chancellors and rectors of all public and private sector universities on Thursday, HEC has reiterated that National Curriculum Review Committee (NCRC) has approved the DPT curriculum. The letter further stated that HEC has also recommended that DPT can only be taught in universities which have relevant faculty, infrastructure, required laboratories, and attached hospitals for clinical practice.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan