Cultural, natural and religious sites to be mapped

Islamabad : A mapping of cultural, natural and religious sites will be carried out across the country to develop plans for maintenance and preservation of heritage sites, while all stakeholders will work together to prepare nomination dossiers of cultural and national heritage sites for UNESCO’s world heritage list.

This was decided during the second meeting of the Coordination Committee on Heritage Sites of Pakistan at the National History and Literary Heritage Division here on Tuesday.

Federal Minister for National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mehmood chaired the meeting where the culture and archaeology ministers from KP, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Zad Jammu and Kashmir were in attendance. National history and literary heritage secretary Eng. Aamir Hasan along with the relevant provincial secretaries, Director General of Department of Archaeology and Museums Syed Junaid Akhlaq and the UNESCO director were also present in the meeting.