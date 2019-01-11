CDA chairman assumes charge

Islamabad: Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amer Ali Ahmed has assumed additional charge of the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The Establishment Division on Thursday issued notification about giving additional charge of CDA chairman to Amer Ali, a BS-20 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Group (PAG).

He replaced Afzal Latif, a senior officer of PAG who proceeded on four months ex Pakistan leave on Thursday. Amer Ali who enjoys rich experience of running affairs of Islamabad previously acted as Member Administration CDA and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad. He was Director General Immigration and Passport prior to his appointment as Chief Commissioner Islamabad. The newly appointed CDA chairman is expected to improve efficiency of the civic body and playing a constructive role for development of Islamabad.

There would also much better coordination between CDA and Islamabad administration in ongoing operatipn against encroachments.