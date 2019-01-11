Haris all set to resume training

LAHORE: Batsman Haris Sohail will resume training at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore next week after returning home following the recurrence of a right knee injury, which he sustained during a three-day practice match in South Africa, says a press release.

Haris will start his rehabilitation programme on Monday under the supervision of Dr Sohail Saleem, who will provide regular updates to the Pakistan cricket team physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon.

Haris said: “It is never a great feeling to abort an international tour due to an injury. It was actually heart-breaking as I was looking forward to the Tests, until I had a recurrence during my innings of 73 not out against Cricket South Africa Invitation XI in the build up to the Centurion Test.

“We had anticipated that I will recover in time for the second Test, but after it emerged that the injury will take more time to heal, it was appropriate for me to return home.”