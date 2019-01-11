It was a beautiful city

Islamabad is known for its beautiful landscapes and clean environment. The city’s famous Margalla Hills is one of the most visited tourist spots. But, this beautiful spot is being turned into a garbage dump by visitors. The relevant authorities’ constant negligence has also aggravated the issue. The hills’ trails are covered with plastic bottles, paper plates and wrappers.

Almost all public places of Islamabad paint the same picture of carelessness and negligent. While it is visitors’ duty to dispose of waste in the bins, the authorities are responsible for installing sufficient bins at all public places. Also, in order to ensure that people refrain from littering, the authorities should impose a fine of at least Rs500 on littering.

Hamza Ali Khan ( Islamabad )