Curbs on my TV?

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has issued a warning to media channels to stop showing “indecent scenes/dialogues/extramarital relations, violence, inappropriate dressing, rape scenes, caressing, bed scenes, use of drugs and alcohol and intimate moments between couples”.

It is sad and unfortunate we have learned nothing from the writings of Saadat Hassan Manto, despite glorifying his works.

Dr Irfan Zafar ( North Vancouver Canada)

*****

There have been calls in the past to limit TV shows with bold content. It is true that while making dramas, creators have to be careful and ensure that their content does not have negative impact on viewers. However, when it comes to shows with bold themes, the responsibility of not letting their children watch the shows fall on parents. Adults should be allowed to take their own decisions and watch whatever one wishes to watch. Isn’t it strange that foreign content is allowed to be shown in cinema, but not on TV?

I wish that we had an article in the constitution regarding freedom of watching whatever channel they wish to watch. Can the regulatory body allow channels to broadcast some political issues like money laundering and the Panama leaks so that people may fight for their rights? I think we need to work on these issues too.

Abdul Hafeez Korai ( Larkana )