Solar power

The Pakistani government and World Bank have signed a $100 million financing agreement for the Sindh Solar Energy Project with the objective to increase solar power generation and provide uninterrupted supply of electricity across Sindh.

The project is also aiming to provide solar power to around 200,000 households in areas with low or no electricity. It is good to note that such a big project which will ensure the welfare of people of Sindh is about to be initiated.

Shazim Shujrah ( Shikarpur )