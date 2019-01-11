SL exporters concerned over regulatory duties

KARACHI: The imposition of regulatory duties by the Pakistan government has forced several Sri Lankan businessmen to explore Pakistani markets, a diplomat said on Thursday.

Highlighting some of the obstacles in the way of smooth trade between the two countries, Consul General of Sri Lanka G L Gnanatheva said these duties have terribly affected Sri Lankan exports to Pakistan.

“Because of overnight imposition of regulatory duties, Sri Lankan exporters are not interested in enhancing trade and further exploring the Pakistani markets,” he said.

“Although there is a good potential to improve trade ties, but our exporters are reluctant to take any initiative and we cannot convince them due to uncertain trade policies in Pakistan,” he said, while speaking at a meeting during his maiden visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Sri Lankan diplomat stressed that Pakistan and Sri Lanka will have to make collective efforts to improve the existing trade volume by exploring more trade opportunities and defining a clear roadmap for growth in trade, investment and exports.