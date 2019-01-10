Pakistan wants peace within, peace without: COAS

BAHAWALPUR: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Wednesday that Pakistan is peace loving country and wants peace within and peace without in line with the vision of the father of the nation, says an ISPR press release.

He visited formations of Bahawalpur Corps during their collective winter training, where he witnessed manoeuvre of mechanised formation of Pakistan Army, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The manoeuvre of mechanised formation was part of Defensive Corps’ operations against conventional threat, the ISPR said in a statement.

General Bajwa expressed his satisfaction with high standards of training and operational preparedness.

Interacting with officers and troops, the army chief appreciated their high morale.

The COAS said that a well-equipped, well-trained and professionally competent army deters war and guarantees peace.

Pakistan Army is one such force which has become battle hardened through its combat experience against terrorism, he remarked.

Commander of Bahawalpur Corps and Inspector General (IG) Training and Evaluation was accompanying the COAS on the occasion.

Later, the army chief also visited position of an infantry formation in Fort Abbas Sector along the eastern border.