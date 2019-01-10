PTI resolves intra-party rift over ticket for by-poll

MANSEHRA: The differences that cropped up among local leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) over the party ticket for by-election on PK-30 resolved after one of two aspirants withdrew from the race.

“I announce to quit in support of my party candidate Ahmad Hussain Shah,” Mushtaq Khan told a gathering here on Wednesday.

The gathering was held to convince Mushtaq Khan to withdraw in favour of Ahmad Hussain Shah. PTI’s senior leader Azam Khan Swati, Member National Assembly MNA Saleh Muhammad Khan, Ahmad Hussain Shah and others were present. Mushtaq Khan, who lost the last general election, said he had decided to withdraw from the race to strengthen the party’s position. Speaking on occasion, Azam Swati said that PTI candidate Ahmad Hussain Shah, who had lost by a narrow margin in 2018 general election, would emerge victorious.