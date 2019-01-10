Lahore Parking Company starts E-Ticketing at Liberty parking

LAHORE:Lahore Parking Company has commenced E-Ticketing at Liberty parking as a pilot project in collaboration with Punjab Safe City Authority Lahore here Wednesday.

An inaugural ceremony was held at Liberty parking stand on Wednesday morning which was attended by Safe City Authority MD Ali Amir, Chief Operating Officer Safe City Authority Akbar Nasir Khan, MD Le Park Qalb-e-Abbas and Manager IT Usman Chohan while Deputy Commissioner Lahore Saleha Saeed was the chief guest in the ceremony.

Lahore DC along with Safe City Authority MD and Le parking MD jointly inaugurated E-Ticketing by cutting ribbon. Briefing officers, Safe City Authority MD told that it is a pilot project which will continue for two months and in and out timings of vehicles would be monitored through e-ticketing.

Briefing media persons, Lahore DC Ms Saleha Saeed revealed that the element of overcharging and corruption would be totally curbed due to e-ticketing and there would be record of every vehicle entering and exiting the parking.