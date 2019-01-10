JI Shoora terms accountability process one-sided

ISLAMABAD: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leadership, during a recent meeting of its central Shoora, termed the ongoing accountability process as one-sided, incomplete and poor observing that politicians sitting in the government’s camp have been excluded from the process.

“The corrupt element are exploiting exclusion of politicians sitting in the government from accountability by saying that they are being made target of politician victimisation,” the central Shoora, in resolutions passed at its meeting, said.

The JI central ameer Senator Sirajul Haq presided over the meeting which discussed, at length, the ongoing political and economic situation in the country and expressed disappointment over performance of the PTI government.

The meeting also observed that the corrupt elements were also attracting sympathies of people owing to the way the accountability process was being taken forward. “The whole accountability process has been made doubtful due to discriminatory (sic) accountablity and justice,” a resolution passed at the meeting said.

The Shoora, however, appreciated the start of the accountability process in principle and the conviction of the different politicians, including the former prime minister. It pointed out that the JI had launched a campaign against corruption in 1996, under the leadership of its then Ameer, Qazi Husain Ahmed and had been continuing the campaign since then. It said that as a result of the JI drive, the corrupt elements were being exposed.

The JI central body condemned the handcuffing of educationists and presenting them as such in the courts, and said this was an insult to humanity and the teaching profession. The Shoora also termed as immoral and unconstitutional the exclusion of some state institutions, including the judiciary and the administration, from the accountability process.

The central Shoora also termed claims of following model of state of Madina as a political slogan as so far no step has been taken in this direction in the last five months. “Instead, the government, likewise, the last government is promoting the interest based economic system and western culture in the country,” the resolution said.

The JI Shoora also strongly condemned intentional efforts of the government to create an atmosphere of political instability, uncertainty in the country and clash between institutions. “Owing to this attitude, the rumours of mid term elections and ultra- constitutional steps are being spread,” the resolution said.

Referring to depreciation in Pak currency and increasing inflation, the JI Shoora said it seems that the government lacks any solid plan, policy and competent team to arrest the worsening situation.

The JI leaders also expressed concern over reports of new mini-budget and imposition of new taxes observing that it would further burden the common man. The Shoora said it was unfortunate that the Indian spying network run by Kalboshan was still operating, but the rulers were having sympathy for New Delhi. Similarly, Indian forces oppression on the Kashmiris was increasing whereas the rulers had soft corner for India.