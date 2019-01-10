Master Motor to begin assembling Iveco trucks in Pakistan

KARACHI: Master Motor is to start assembling Iveco trucks this year, which will be the first Italian automotive brand being manufactured in Pakistan.

This was announced by Master Motor Chief Executive Danial Malik while inaugurating their first state-of-the-art 5-S facility and showroom in SITE on Wednesday.

“Master Motor is committed to the well-being of Pakistan. We have been importing Iveco trucks, but now we have decided to start its assembling from the middle of this year,” he added.

He said Iveco vehicles and Foton and Fuso vehicles, already being sold in the country, were Ogra complaint.

Besides, he added, the company was starting production of Changan brand vehicles in Pakistan from next month.

“This joint venture between Master Motor and Changan

Automobiles from China set up with the initial investment of $100 million will provide 10,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities,” The Master Motor chief said.

They have already established 10 dealerships in major cities of Pakistan while this dealership was their first 5-S facility.

Master Motor Managing Director Nadeem Malik said the company has taken a step further in the pursuit of providing quality products and services to the customers by inaugurating its first state-of-the-art 5S facility and showroom in SITE, Karachi.

He praised the efforts of his team on this occasion and assured of his commitment to the advancement of the automotive industry in Pakistan.

“This 5-S facility will serve our purpose of facilitating commercial and private customers while bringing industry and customers closer,” he said.

A range of vehicles were displayed at the event as the company plans to offer an exciting range of passenger vehicles, SUVs, MPVs, LCVs, trucks and buses in collaboration with global giants like FOTON, Changan, FUSO and IVECO with a nationwide after sales service.