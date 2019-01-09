close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 9, 2019

6-wkt win for IPC

Sports

LAHORE: IPC registered an impressive victory against ICI Pakistan in the 2nd Premier Super League match played here at the Model Town Whites Cricket Ground.

In the first match of the day, IPC overwhelmed ICI Pakistan by six wickets. ICI scored 105 while batting first. Imran Adnan clinched three wickets while Omar Farooq got two wickets. IPC achieved target losing four wickets.

Mohammad Yousuf got three wickets Imran Adnan of IPC was declared man of the match for his brilliant bowling performance. The second match of the day between 3D Modeling and Descon was abandoned due to rain and both the sides were awarded one point each.

