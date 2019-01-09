close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
BR
Bureau report
January 9, 2019

Man arrested for threatening dancer

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The police on Tuesday registered a case and arrested a man for threatening a local dancer. An official of the Capital City Police said that a local dancer, Danish alias Beebo, had approached the Prime Minister’s Complaint Cell against an accused Ras Khan who allegedly hurled threats and fired shots to harass the dancer. The police took action against the accused and arrested him from the Surizai village.

