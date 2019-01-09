Two alleged terrorists arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police arrested two alleged terrorists during an action here on Tuesday, officials said.
They said Abdul Haleem of Bajaur and Zakeem Khan of Sufaid Sang village of the provincial capital were arrested during action early in the day. The official said a hand-grenade and a pistol were recovered from the terrorists.
PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police arrested two alleged terrorists during an action here on Tuesday, officials said.
They said Abdul Haleem of Bajaur and Zakeem Khan of Sufaid Sang village of the provincial capital were arrested during action early in the day. The official said a hand-grenade and a pistol were recovered from the terrorists.