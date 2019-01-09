Maryam visits Nawaz in jail

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, met her father in the Kot Lakhpat jail on Tuesday. According to sources, the meeting continued for almost half an hour. They discussed personal matters. Maryam gave a gift of books on Seeratun Nabi (SAW), Quaid-i-Azam and Nelson Mandela to her father who has started reading books in the jail. Al the books had been collected from Maryam’s personal library.