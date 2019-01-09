Saudi crown prince to visit Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to arrive in Pakistan for a brief trip in a few weeks, Geo News reported while citing sources Monday.
According to the diplomatic sources, the dates of the Kingdom’s de-facto ruler are currently being discussed and considered for finalisation. Further, sources also said it was likely that the prince, often known by his initials MBS, will announce investment worth $15 billion in the country.
