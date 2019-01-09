Gover Sindh visit to AG Sindh

Karachi: The Governor Sindh. Mr. Imran Ismail inaugurated the Sindh Pension Center’ today at Accountant General Sindh Office. He praised the efforts of the Accountant General Sindh and his team for taking initiative to providing hassle-free pension to the old-age retired employees of govt. of Sindh, under one roof. Mr. Ismail showed his gratitude towards the Controller General of Accounts for providing the direct credit system to pensioners through which they get their monthly pensions directly into bank accounts their choice. He showed his satisfaction upon the pace of AG office for converting more than fifty percent of the pensioners from manual pension to direct credit system (DCS) within a short period of time. He said, “The pension payments are not only tinancial benefit for the retired employees but the token of appreciation for their years long services for the organisation they had served.” He then asked the secretaries of the govt. of Sindh to come forward and extend cooperation with AG Sindh to keep this system running successfully.

The Sindh Pension Center is first of its kind under the administrative setup of the Controller General of Accounts and it has been planned to replicate it in all Sindh as well.

In his welcome speech the Accountant General Sindh, Mr. Ghufran Memon, thanked the Governor Sindh for gracing the occasion to highlight the importance of this event. He gave a brief presentation of overall system of the AG Sindh with a special emphasis on the Sindh Pension Center for hassle-free pension under one roof. He told that this center will give a great relief to the pensioners of Sindh govt. and they would be able to get their pensions within the shortest posible time after submitting the case in AG Sindh. ***