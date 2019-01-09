Unsafe vehicles

In January 2016, the Supreme Court directed Qingqi – motorcycle-rickshaw – owners to conform to certain specifications including the number of travellers, safety guards at the front and back, engine not below 100cc with hydraulic brakes, and the particular sized wheels; after which they could come out on the streets. Little did we know that after a few years, untrained drivers will be plying on roads. The three to four feet wide trolley attached to a motorcycle has no balance. It keeps moving to the right/left, if the driver speeds up; making the road users feel stressed. The registered companies are supposed to sell Qingqi, and not the motor cycle trolley.

The Lahore High Court directed the transport department to take action against those involved in illegal manufacturing of the vehicle. How far the authorities have worked towards the order is yet to be seen. The government should take relevant steps to ensure that only the vehicle which complies with the requirements set by the SC is registered as Qingqi.

Rukhsana Zafar

Lahore