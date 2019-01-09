FPCCI to hold investment conference

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) will hold investment conference in Balochistan with the support of the provincial government, a statement said on Tuesday.

This was decided in a meeting of FPCCI President Daroo Khan Achakzai and Mir Jam Kamal Khan, chief minister of Balochistan in Quetta, it added.

The objective of conference is to explore the opportunities of investment in various sectors of Balochistan; wherein, investors across Pakistan, as well as from foreign countries will be invited.

Achakzai said that the investment conference would be held in the first quarter of 2019 to explore and exploit the resources existing in Balochistan and project its soft image at the international level, particularly in the backdrop of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.