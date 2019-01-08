close
Tue Jan 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MR
Monitoring Report
January 8, 2019

Drug case: Minister’s nephew granted bail

Top Story

MR
Monitoring Report
January 8, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The nephew of Minister of State for Interior, Shehryar Afridi, was granted bail as he was arrested earlier for possession of contraband, sources informed Geo News Sunday night, in what comes as a major development considering the minister is a vocal activist against drugs.

Afridi's nephew, identified as Talal Nadir Afridi, was arrested alongside two of his friends, and almost half a kilogramme of hashish was recovered from them, the sources added. A first information report (FIR) was filed against the three suspects on December 11, 2018, in the Jand Attock police station.

According to the FIR, the suspects were asked to stop because authorities believed their car to be suspicious. However, they tried to escape by speeding away. After police gave chase to their vehicle, they were eventually cornered and 507 grams of hashish were seized.

Talal Nadir Afridi gave his current address as Minister Colony in Islamabad, according to the FIR. The suspects were arrested and sent to jail, Mohammad Rizwan, an investigative officer, said while speaking to Geo News.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story