Two killed in road accident

SARGODHA: Two persons were killed while two women sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Jhal Chakian and Atta Shaheed police limits. Muhammad Fayyaz, a resident of Chak 15/NB, his wife and cousin were on way when a truck hit their motorcycle near Chak 71/NB. As a result, Fayyaz died on the spot while two women suffered injuries. The injured were shifted to a hospital. In another accident, a dumper truck hit to death pedestrian Muhammad Shahbaz near Chak 111/SB on Faisalabad Road. The police have registered separate cases.