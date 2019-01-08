close
Tue Jan 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
January 8, 2019

Two killed in road accident

National

A
APP
January 8, 2019

SARGODHA: Two persons were killed while two women sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Jhal Chakian and Atta Shaheed police limits. Muhammad Fayyaz, a resident of Chak 15/NB, his wife and cousin were on way when a truck hit their motorcycle near Chak 71/NB. As a result, Fayyaz died on the spot while two women suffered injuries. The injured were shifted to a hospital. In another accident, a dumper truck hit to death pedestrian Muhammad Shahbaz near Chak 111/SB on Faisalabad Road. The police have registered separate cases.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan