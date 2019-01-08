close
Tue Jan 08, 2019
January 8, 2019

Protest against police

Peshawar

January 8, 2019

Our correspondent

KOHAT: The residents on Monday protested against the officials of the Ustarzai Police Station for raiding houses without search warrants.

The local elders, including Naseem Hussain, Maulana Hameed and Mian Raza Shah along with the local people arrived at the Ustarzai Police Station to court arrests as a mark of protest against the raids on the houses.

The people complained that the police raided their houses without search warrants and insulted the inmates, including the women.They alleged that the cops also seized licensed arms. A heavy contingent of the police also arrived at the spot to avert any untoward incident.

