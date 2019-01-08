CCP disposes show-cause notices

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has set aside and disposed of show-cause notice issued to Wateen Telecom Limited and also set aside the findings of its inquiry in the matter of alleged violation of Section 3 of the Competition Act, 2010, a statement said on Monday.

This is the second instance; whereby, the CCP bench has set aside its own inquiry report, reflecting the impartiality ensured in the Commission’s enforcement procedures, it added. The residents of DHA Phase 5 Lahore have complained to the CCP that Wateen Telecom was bundling its Analogue Television Service with the digital television and internet services.

Resultantly, in the absence of any other cable television service provider in the area, Wateen was allegedly abusing its dominant position by tying various products. After the inquiry, a show-cause notice was issued to Wateen. The inquiry claimed that in the relevant market for the provision of Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC)-based analogue television service in Phase V of DHA Lahore, Wateen had prima facie abused its dominant position by tying its different products in violation of Section 3 of the Competition Act 2010. After hearing the parties, the CCP’s bench passed the order.

The order noted that television broadcasting sector is under a transition from analogue to digital services-based on the directives of sector regulator, ie Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).