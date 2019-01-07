Gas leak kills five of a family in Abbottabad

ISLAMABAD: Five members of a family died after poisonous gas accumulated in their room in Abbottabad on Sunday.

According to police officials, the incident occurred in Qalandarabad area. The deceased included a couple and their three children.

A police official said the family members went to sleep leaving a gas heater on to keep their room warm in the cold weather. “Gas got filled in their room owing to erratic gas supply at night as the households were sound asleep all the while.” The bodies were shifted to hospital for medical examination.