Mon Jan 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 7, 2019

Two killed in TT Singh incidents

National

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two people were killed in separate incidents here on Sunday. Shafiq of Chak 335/JB ended his life by hanging himself with a tree over a family dispute. In another incident, Imran of Chak 422/JB was present at his friend Haq Nawaz’s home at Chak 421/JB when a revolver went off accidentally and a bullet hit Imran. As a result, he died instantly.

