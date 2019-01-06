Galyat receives over 1.5 ft snow

ABBOTTABAD: A new spell of where Galyat, Thandiyani received more than 1.5 feet snow.

According to the Galyat Development Authority (GDA) spokesperson the new spell of snowfall, had started late night, continued till noon and up to 1.5 feet snowfall has been recorded.

The GDA also issued an advisory for the tourists and locals to avoid unnecessary travel as the roads are slippery, the tourists are also advised to use chains on the tyres while driving in the snow and must keep a good stock of water, biscuits and dry fruits.

Drive carefully with slow speed, keep a safe distance from other vehicles, avoid repeated use of breaks and contact GDA in case of an emergency. Owing to the fresh snowfall maximum roads of Galyat were blocked for all sorts of vehicular traffic.

GDA has also canceled vacations of the staff and directed to remain in the field to help stranded and struck tourists and locals whereas extra staff has also been debuted during the snowfall and clearing the roads.

Metrological department has forecast that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the Hazara division. However, rain/thunderstorm with snow over the hills is expected at isolated places.