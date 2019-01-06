989 VIPs fined in 2018

Islamabad : Remaining steadfast to one of the basic objective of eliminating VIP culture, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 989 VIPs during the year 2018 including parliamentarians, diplomats and bureaucrats.

As per basic objectives defined at the time of inception of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on January 28, 2006, its personnel are ensuring equal implementation of law and they fined 989 VIPs on traffic rules violation during the previous year, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said.

The VIPs fined during the ongoing year included 63 MNAs/MPAs, 33 senators, 24 army officials,401 government officials, 215 senior police officers, 16 diplomats, 48 media persons, 73 judiciary officers and 116 other important persons.

"Whether there is any VIP or common people on the road, everyone is equal to us and it is our responsibility to save his life through ensuring implementation on traffic rules," the SSP (Traffic) maintained.