Six warehouses gutted by massive fire

A huge fire broke out in a warehouse and engulfed five more warehouses in the New Karachi neighbourhood on Saturday.

Initially, two fire tenders were despatched to the site, but as the fire continued to spread, four more tenders were sent to extinguish the blaze. It took six hours for the firefighters to douse the fire, according to a spokesperson for the fire brigade.

Police officials said the nearby warehouses were evacuated following the fire. No loss of life was reported in the incident; however, goods worth thousands of rupees were destroyed. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.