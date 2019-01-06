tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The ready availability of drugs at educational institution has trapped students in the menace of substance abuse. The management of these educational institutions has done nothing to put an end to this.
Many people, especially young students, try drugs out of curiosity or peer pressure and later get addicted to it. It is the government’s responsibility to launch an operation in educational institutions to get rid of this harmful substance.
Ayesha Mir
Karachi
