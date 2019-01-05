Position of river inflows, outflows

LAHORE: The position of river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Saturday was as under, as per daily report issued by Wapda:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela, inflows 14,600 cusecs and outflows 5,000 cusecs; Kabul at Nowshera, inflows 4,200 cusecs and outflows 4,200 cusecs; Jhelum at Mangla, inflows 6,000 cusecs and outflows 5,000 cusecs; Chenab at Marala, inflows 6,200 cusecs and outflows 6,200 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah, inflows 19,700 cusecs and outflows 18,200 cusecs; Chashma, inflows 10,900 cusecs and outflows 9,000 cusecs; Taunsa, inflows 12,900 cusecs and outflows 12,900 cusecs; Panjnad, inflows 2,300 cusecs and outflows nil; Guddu, inflows 13,400 cusecs and outflows10,400 cusecs; Sukkur, inflows 12,700 cusecs and outflows nil; Kotri, inflows 1,300 cusecs and outflows 1300 cusecs.

Reservoirs (level and storage) Tarbela: minimum operating level 1386 feet, present level 1423.65 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage 0.657 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: minimum operating level 1,050 feet, present level 1109.85 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage 0.554 MAF.

Chashma: minimum operating level 638.15 feet.