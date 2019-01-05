Sana to submit reference against Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Accusing Federal Minister for Railways Shaikh Rashid Ahmad of minting ill-gotten money, the PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah has announced to send a reference to Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaisar seeking disqualification of the minister as member of the House.

In a video message released on Friday, the senior PML-N leader said he would send a reference to the Speaker with request to refer the same to the Election Commission of Pakistan for issuance of notification of disqualification of the Minister for Railways. “Shaikh Rashid has been using ill-gotten money to do his business in the name of his brother and nephews,” the PML-N parliamentarian said, adding that Shaikh Rashid was fraud and a liar.

He said that Shaikh Rashid was a corrupt person and he committed corruption in the past and was still involved in corrupt practices. “Presence of a corrupt person like Shaikh Rashid in the National Assembly is insult of the House,” he said.

He alleged that Shaikh Rashid in the past established fake training camp of Kashmiris and collected extortion money in the name of the same camp. “His whole earning and income is production of gambling and through other illegal means and he used the same money to run business in the name of his brother and nephews,” he said.

Rana Sanaullah and Shaikh Rashid are involved in war of words for the last one week using uncomplimentary language for each other.

Shaikh Rashid has also announced to move Supreme Court of Pakistan against appointment of Shahbaz Sharif as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).