Private hospitals violate building by-laws

LAHORE: Massive violations of building by-laws are found in the construction of majority of the private hospitals in the provincial metropolis.

Following the court orders, a special team of LDA comprised of LDA DG, chief town planner, chief engineer and other officers carried out a survey of all major private hospitals in the provincial metropolis after which a report was submitted to the court.

The report of three major private hospitals available with The News revealed that a private hospital is functional at plot 3 and 3-A, Shadman II and both plots are amalgamated illegally.

As per the report, area of the plot 3-A is 2 K-06 M-100 Sft and plan for clinic was approved in 1983 under which a basement, ground floor, first floor, second floor and top floor was allowed. Total covered area allowed was 18,800 Sft while total covered area as per site is 20,507 Sft. Total car parking as per approved plan was 14 cars while car parking required as per site was 21 cars.

Under compoundable violations, the hospital’s basement design was totally changed, ground floor, first and second floor design was totally changed, building projection on side mandatory spaces, room constructed on top floor without approval and a transmission tower is erected on top floor without approval, the report said.

The non-compoundable violations included amalgamation of 3-A and 3 Shadman-II through steel containers at ground and second floor, construction of ramp, steps and shed in setback area, generator placed in rear space, room, cylinder room and toilets are constructed in rear space, right side mandatory space has been permanently blocked with the construction of an illegal wall, void area of second floor has been totally covered, parking shortfall due to excess coverage and right side of basement falls in mandatory space.

The report revealed that construction plan on Shadman-II was allowed in 1998 and it included a basement, first and second floor. A total covered area of 24,186 Sft was approved while on site covered area is 27,386 Sft. A parking of 14 cars was required as per approved plan while car parking required as per site is 27 cars.

Under compoundable violations, right side of the building was on side space, half of third floor was constructed illegally, internal design of the building has been totally changed and the only penalty paid by the owner on 19-06-1998 was total Rs349,836. The non-compoundable violations in this side of the building included construction of lift and rooms in rear space, left side mandatory space has been permanently blocked with an illegal wall, ramp and steps constructed on setback area and parking shortfall due to excess coverage.

The report of another hospital revealed that construction plan for the hospital was approved in 1983 and a basement, first floor and second floor were allowed for construction. A total covered area of 32,700 Sft was approved while on site the covered area is 42,584 Sft. Total car parking as per approved plan was 23 cars while car parking required as per site is 43 cars.

Compoundable violations reported in the report included construction of stairs and lift at rear mandatory space and construction of washroom and waste room at right mandatory space while non-compoundable violations are placement of generator at left mandatory place, a ramp for special persons was constructed at left mandatory space, rear mandatory space has been fully encroached in the form of generator and compressor, car parking shortfall occurred due to additional third floor and excess coverage on each floor against approved plan and construction of main building of first and second floor at rear mandatory space.

Similarly compoundable violations reported at a hospital in Gulberg included amalgamation of plot 2B and 2C main Gulberg illegally, construction of one room on third floor at 2-B main Gulberg without approval and tentative excess coverage of 2,900 Sft in basement, 1,000 Sft on first and 1,245 Sft on second floor. Non-compoundable violations reported in a medical complex are coverage of front mandatory space with planters and trees and side space on the right side of plot 2-B and left side of 2-C has been fully covered.

The scribe repeatedly tried to contact Chief Town Planner Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi to get his point of view over the role of Town Planning Wing while SMS were also sent to him but he didn’t reply. LDA’s spokesman said the case is in the court of law and LDA will do what the court says.