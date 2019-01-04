close
Fri Jan 04, 2019
AFP
January 4, 2019

10 dead as boat capsizes in India

World

AFP
January 4, 2019

NEW DELHI: A boat packed with picnickers capsized in a river in eastern India, killing 10 revellers including eight children, officials said Thursday.

The mechanised fishing boat toppled on Wednesday while it was anchored near Hukitola, an island in the Mahanadi river popular with tourists, after some of the occupants tried to disembark at the same time.

"So far nine bodies have been recovered while the body of a six-year-old girl is yet to be retrieved," said Dasarathi Satpathy, the magistrate of Kendrapara district in Odisha state.

Rescuers managed to save 45 other passengers, Satpathy told AFP. The Hindu newspaper said the boat was meant to carry a maximum of 20 people but was packed with some 55 passengers, most of them women and children. State Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced compensation of 400,000 rupees ($5,701) each to the families of the deceased and free medical treatment for the injured.

