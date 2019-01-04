UC chairman killed over enmity

SARGODHA: A Union Council No-90 chairman was killed over an enmity in Satellite Town police limits. According to the police, Muhammad Akram, UC-90 chairman, and his relatives Abdul Qadir and Muhammad Qasim were travelling in a car when their opponents Rehmatullah alias Ammar, Asad, Muhammad Fayyaz and two unidentified men allegedly opened fire at their vehicle near Chak 40/NB. As a result, Muhammad Akram died on the spot. The police have registered a case against the accused.