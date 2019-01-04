Power crisis deepens as Guddu plant trips

KASHMORE: The power crisis deepened on Thursday as various districts in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan faced power outages when three units of Guddu Thermal Power Plant tripped owing to dense fog.

The units of Guddu Thermal Power Plant tripped leading to an immediate shortfall of 747MW of electricity, sources said. The disruption in power supply has rendered districts across Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab without electricity. The units will be restored after fog clears, sources said.

A day earlier, at least four power plants, including Guddu, Baloki, Nishat and Nishat Choniyan, tripped due to smog. The Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) temporarily extended the duration of loadshedding in Punjab, including Lahore, as there was a shortfall of 250MW after the plants tripped.