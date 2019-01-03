PHF Congress to meet soon: Ayaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has planned to convene the 54th Congress meeting within next two weeks to elect new secretary and to fulfill all pending constitutional requirements.

Former international player Ayaz Mehmood, who has taken over the charge as acting secretary PHF confirmed to ‘The News’ that the meeting would be arranged within next couple of weeks to decide on the pending matters including the appointment of new secretary in place of Shahbaz Ahmed Senior. Shahbaz had to resign last week following Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination’s (IPC) intervention.

“The federation is expected to convene the postponed Congress meeting soon to decide on pending matters. We are waiting signals from the PHF President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar before arrangements for the meeting,” Ayaz said.

When asked whether he would be a candidate for the secretary post, he said it was up to the PHF president. “It is the president to decide whether he wants me as secretary or else,” he said.

He also confirmed that Rehan Butt and Danish Kaleem would continue their jobs with the national team while the federation will have to look for replacement of Hasan Sardar and Tauqir Dar who stepped down following the World Cup debacle.

It is not clear yet whether federation would take next move after consulting the high-ups, including the Ministry of IPC.

There are also strong chances that the federal government would step in and make changes in the PHF set-up within next ten days.

‘The News’ has learnt that there is more than one possibility under the ministry’s consideration. “The government may decide on the future of Pakistan hockey within next ten days. Currently different options are being considered,” a source within the ministry when approached said.